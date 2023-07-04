The Hudson Valley went wild last fall when one of our very own was not only named captain of Team U.S.A. in the World Cup, but also Soccer Player of the Year.

Fast forward to the first week of summer, and some lucky kids participating in a local soccer camp got to learn some soccer tips and tricks (and autographs of course) from that very same soccer legend.

Who is Tyler Adams, and What Are His Hudson Valley Ties?

Cited as 'the Hudson Valley's most famous soccer player, Tyler Adams, a Roy C. Ketcham graduate grew up in Wappingers Falls playing soccer.

Outside of his days on the RCK field, Adams worked his way through the Red Bulls academy, and then went pro with the New York Red Bulls, then played for RB Leipzig, and Leeds United.

Adams spent the past five years on the U.S. National team, and was named captain of the 2022 Men's U.S. World Cup Team last fall. According to ESPN, Adams, at age 23, 'became one of the youngest men ever to wear the captain armband for the U.S. team.'

World Cup Soccer Captain Works with WUSC Summer Camp Group

Some in the Hudson Valley may remember the various watch parties held during the World Cup, with locals of varying ages cheering on their own hometown hero.

Some of those very same people who once cheered him on via a TV screen had the opportunity to see him up close and in person, and even learn a move or two, as Tyler Adams recently made an appearance at the Wappingers United Soccer Club summer camp this week.

As the caption says, it sure does look like he brought some sunshine to the faces of these campers, who can now brag about the fact that they learned from a Team USA Soccer Captain and the 2022 Soccer Player of the Year!

Meghann Hardesty, President for the Wappingers United Soccer Club, shared in the excitement of having Adams participate in the camp.

It was amazing to have Tyler be part of the camp experience for these kids. He was incredibly generous with his time and attention. He let them ask him any questions they wanted and he answered each and every one of them. Those kids left camp absolutely buzzing and they remember this forever.

