Tyler Adams Uncomfortably Called Out in Recent Interview

This video starts out so cringeworthy but Adams delivers a response that proves he absolutely should be representing The United States of America.

The World Cup Captain and Wappingers Falls native had an awkward moment during an interview with a reporter but handled it with pure class.

Most athletes dream of taking their skills to the grand stage and if you're a soccer player there is no bigger stage than the FIFA World Cup. The soccer tournament is currently taking place in Qatar.

US Soccer Team Captain Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams is making headlines all over the world as he leads the USA as captain of the team. Adams may be getting attention all over the world now but he's been a star in the Hudson Valley for quite some time. The soccer star is from Wappingers Falls, New York

During a press conference today, Adams was called out for pronouncing Iran wrong by an Iranian reporter. Then he was asked about discrimination in America. It was a strange moment but Adams handled it extremely well and gave an excellent response.