Play Soccer Like a World Cup Superstar in Poughkeepsie, New York

America is falling in love with a Hudson Valley native. 23-year-old soccer superstar Tyler Adams from Wappingers Falls was named the captain of The United States men's national soccer team as they entered the 2022 World Cup.

Tyler Adams, Hometown Hero

Adams, who is a Roy C. Ketchum grad, has shown poise and grit in taking the field and leading his team to victory while fielding uncomfortable questions from journalists. Most recently, Adams and his teammates defeated Iran 1-0. Needless to say, he's making the Hudson Valley proud!

Pulaski Park Mini-Pitches

If you've dreamed of playing like a World Cup soccer player, you can make those dreams come true. Back in October Tyler Adams teamed up with U.S. Soccer Foundation, Target, and Dutchess County to open two mini pitches at Pulaski Park in the City of Poughkeepsie.

In a press release Tyler Adams stated:

Building two new mini-pitches in Pulaski Park is such a unique way to give back to the game and to the community where I first started. Through these pitches, more children in Poughkeepsie can learn values that they will take with them well beyond their playing careers – the same values that I learned through my support system. Thanks to my family’s support and to all partners involved in this amazing process and creating an environment where kids can blossom.

If you're looking to get in a little footie, visit Pulaski Park at 142 Washington Street in Poughkeepsie. In the meantime check out Adam's video announcing the addition of the Poughkeepsie mini-pitches:

For those not familiar with soccer or mini-pitches, according to Mini-Pitch.com, a pitch is "artificial turf or hard surfaces surrounded by a rebound board system with integrated goals."

Congressman-Elect Marc Molinaro wrote in a statement on Twitter back in October:

We made a commitment that we are thrilled to deliver on. These mini-pitches are an investment in Poughkeepsie, the Northside and kids of every background and ability. Thank you @ussoccerfndn, @tyler_adams14,@Target,@cityofpok for a tremendous partnership.

You can see Tyler Adams play when The United States men's national soccer team takes on The Netherlands on December 3rd at 10 am.

