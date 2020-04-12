Two Sullivan County COVID-19 Town Halls This Week

Legislature Chairman Robert Doherty announces that Legislature Vice Chair Mike Brooks, County Manager Josh Potosek and Public Health Director Nancy McGraw, along with local businessman and tourism industry leader Sims Foster, will answer residents' during two Facebook live Q&A sessions this week.

The first session will be Monday, April 12 at 1 p.m., and another one on Thursday, April 16 at 1 p.m. with guest presenters that will be announced at a later date.

Questions for Monday's Q & A must be submitted by 7 a.m. Monday, and must be related to concerns or issues regarding COVID-19. Questions can be sent to sctownhall@co.sullivan.ny.us.

Videos will be made available following each meeting and posted Sullivan County's website.

Also, Sullivan County is now mandating that passengers on public transportation wear masks, bandanas, or scarfs will aboard.

