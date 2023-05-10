Two Kids Arrested in Kingston After High School ‘Attack’

An incident at Kingston High School last week has led to police arresting two juveniles.

Last week we shared the news that at around noontime on Wednesday, May 3rd police were dispatched to Kingston High School after a student was reportedly seriously injured in what the superintendent of the school district called an "attack" in the school's cafeteria.

Kingston Superintendent Calls Incident an Attack

A day following the incident at the school Dr. Paul J. Padalino posted this message on the school website,

"As you all know, a student was seriously injured at Kingston High School in what I call an attack this afternoon. This act was reprehensible and unacceptable. The students involved are being held accountable and will be subject to not only our code of conduct but also all legal avenues."

Kingston Police Launch Investigation

Once Kingston Police were made aware of the situation they began an investigation that led to the arrest of two juveniles according to a press release posted on the department's Facebook page. The post said that after conducting a large number of witness interviews and reviewing all the evidence that was collected they have arrested two juveniles in connection to the attack.

Teens Arrested in Kingston

Two teenage males, a 15 and 16-year-old were arrested and processed at the Kingston Police Department on Tuesday, May 9th. Police didn't reveal what the teens were charged with but did say that "the matter has been turned over to the appropriate Ulster County Courts." Because both suspects are juveniles, police did say that their names and any further information about them wouldn't be released.

Many in the Kingston Community shared their frustrations with how long it took for police to make an arrest after the attack. Police responded to the public's frustrations by saying,

"The safety of the public is always the primary concern. The seriousness of the injuries must be determined prior to filing the correct charges. Prematurely charging a suspect can in some cases lead to lesser charges being filed and preclusion of the possibility of filing more serious charges."

Police also said that the suspect juvenile status also slows things down because special prosecutors and special courts have to be brought into the process.

Still an Open Investigation

Police did say that the investigation is still ongoing and is asking anyone that might have any information regarding the school incident to please contact the City of Kingston Detective Division at 845-943-5740 or by emailing JCharest@kingston-ny.gov.

