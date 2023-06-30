Kingston High School Announces New Principal

The new principal takes over at the school that lost a previous principal after he used a controversial homographic term on social media.

It was a stressful time back in September of 2022 at Kingston High School as the school's principal at the time Vince DeCicco, made headlines after it was alleged that he used a homographic term on social media when talking about the school's football team. The school conducted a full investigation into the comment and announced a few weeks later that DeCicco did craft the post in question. DeCicco was then placed on paid administrative leave until he resigned from his job as KHS principal in November of 2022.

New Principal at Kingston, NY High School

As the school navigated through the stressful time they named Kirk Reinhardt the school's principal for the time being and according to a post on the school's Facebook page they have now officially introduced a new principal. The post said,

"Kingston City School District (KCSD) Board of Education is pleased to announce that current Kingston High School (KHS) Assistant Principal Dr. Rachael Scorca has been named the school’s new principal effective July 1."

Dr. Scorca will be replacing current KHS Principal Reinhardt, who the school district said will be staying on at Kingston City School District (KCSD) as Deputy Superintendent for Teaching and Learning.

Kingston City School District/Facebook Kingston City School District/Facebook loading...

Dr. Rachael Scorca Takes Over Kingston High School

Dr. Scorca has been with KCSD for almost 15 years, spending 10 years as an English teacher at Kingston High School before transitioning into the assistant principal role in August of 2018. Kingston City School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Padalino shared how happy the district is to promote from within saying,

"We are thrilled to have been able to promote Dr. Scorca to the position of principal. She knows our students, faculty, and staff very well. We have no doubt she will enjoy much success in this position."

SEE ALSO: Former Kingston High School Sold After 3 Years

Principals Primary Objectives

Dr. Scorca said her primary objectives in her first year will be to continue to prioritize students,

"My aim will be around amplifying the student voice, enhancing communication among staff, students, parents, and the community, and cultivating a strong sense of belonging and school pride. I believe leadership is not a title but constant action, serving our students and their families in this community is an important responsibility and I believe that we are creating caring global citizens and life-long learners. My students have always been my priority, and this will never waver!"

Dr. Scorca Knows the Area

Familiar with the Hudson Valley, Dr. Scorca graduated from Rhinebeck High School and received a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and Spanish from American University, and a master's degree in Teaching from Bard College. She then went on to earn another master’s degree, in Educational Leadership and Administration, from SUNY New Paltz. Dr. Scorca currently lives in Rhinebeck.

Kingston Stockade District Restaurants This is by no means a list of every restaurant in the Kingston Stockade District but we had to start somewhere. This is however a great sample of the variety you will find if you visit Uptown Kingston for your next meal.