TV Magician Michael Carbonaro To Perform At The Bardavon In June; Enter To Win

Ready for a truly magical live show experience? The hilarious Michael Carbonaro will be bringing his fantastical illusions to the Hudson Valley! His 2024 tour Carbonaro: Lies on Stage will head to the Bardavon on June 2nd for a night of amazing magic tricks and a whole lot of laughs!

Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series The Carbonaro Effect on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey’s Anatomy, and CSI Miami. Michael has a hit comedic series, The Carbonaro Effect, which has run for over 100 episodes on truTV and currently airs on Max and in syndication worldwide. In this series, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Carbonaro’s illusions – along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations – leave REAL people bewildered and families at home laughing out loud.

In 2016, Michael embarked on his first theater tour with the widely acclaimed show Michael Carbonaro Live! and launched his current live show Carbonaro: Lies on Stage in 2021. Playing to over 200 thrilled audiences across the country, Michael continues to showcase his unmatched blend of humor and charisma along with inventive illusions which amaze audiences of all ages, cementing himself as one of the most dynamic entertainers of his generation.

