Poughkeepsie Burger Joint Closing Doors; New Plans for Restaurant

A popular Hudson Valley burger restaurant that expanded into Poughkeepsie just two years ago has announced that it is closing its doors.

Meyer's Olde Dutch got its start on Main Street in Beacon back in 2017. The casual burger joint became known for its locally sourced ingredients, hand-cut fries and creative twists on classic burgers and chicken sandwiches. After seven years in Beacon, the restaurant expanded to a second location across from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie.

That location opened at 15 Collegeview Avenue in 2024, taking over a large space that was home to the Tomato Cafe and, briefly, Bluestone Kitchen.

Just over two years later, the Poughkeepsie restaurant is shutting down.

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Meyer's Olde Dutch Closes Poughkeepsie Restaurant

Meyer's Olde Dutch announced that its Poughkeepsie retail operation is officially closed as of Tuesday, August 11. The restaurant said the decision was not an easy one and thanked the employees who helped grow the business during its time in Arlington.

The closure, however, does not mean Meyer's Olde Dutch is disappearing from Dutchess County. The original location at 184 Main Street in Beacon remains open and will continue serving the menu that first made the restaurant popular.

Meyer's Olde Dutch describes its food as a modern take on the classic burger joint. Much of the menu is made in-house with locally sourced ingredients, including local beef and cheese. Burger patties are made fresh and the restaurant's hand-cut fries are fried twice. The menu also includes crispy chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, vegetarian options and rotating specials, along with craft cocktails and local beers.

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Poughkeepsie Location Isn't Completely Going Away

While customers will no longer be able to stop in for lunch or dinner, the restaurant says the Collegeview Avenue space will remain available for event rentals and holiday parties. It also hinted that something new may be coming soon.

In its announcement, Meyer's Olde Dutch encouraged customers to follow on along on its social media channels to be the first "to know what is next for 15 Collegeview Ave," suggesting that there could already be plans for the space.