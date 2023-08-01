Yikes! Sinkhole Swallows Car in New York State

This is a bit crazy, but it happened recently in New York state.

What are some of the things you may think about when parking your vehicle in public? Perhaps you worry about it being clipped by another vehicle? Or even worse, getting broken into?

But do you think about a hole opening from below and taking your vehicle down with it?

Sinkhole Opens Up in New York State and Takes Car With It

WNYT says that a sinkhole opened on a street in Schenectady and partially swallowed a parked car. The incident happened late Monday afternoon on Eastern Avenue and McClellan Street when the hole opened and took the car nose first.

A witness told WNYT that the driver of the vehicle was not in the car by the time they arrived at the scene.

However, the Times Union says that a woman was treated with minor injuries it wasn't certain if the driver was in the vehicle sitting in traffic at the time the hole appeared.

What made this rescue practically precarious was the fact that the car was leaning on gas line, according to WNYT. Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said that National Grid arrived and aided wit the removal, avoiding any further issue with the gas line.

What Causes Sinkholes, And Are They Common in New York?

You may associate sinkholes more with places down south like Florida, but they can happen anywhere. In fact, urban areas are notorious for "man made" sinkholes, which are often caused by water main breaks, or when old, dilapidated pipes fall apart.

Also, areas across New York state saw one of the wettest Julys on record, including the Capitol Region. Sinkholes were never too common across our state until recent years, as more intense rainstorms and aging infrastructure have washed away softer rocks and other materials which can cause the earth to suddenly cave in.