Bridge in New York State Hit Yet Again by Passing Truck

A low-hanging bridge in New York state has been hit once again by a truck trying to pass underneath. In spite of all efforts to post signs warning motorists, and even with the State Department of Transportation building a turnaround, the site continues to be a target for crashes.

Some town officials have even estimated that the amount of crashes end up costing local taxpayers between $5,000 to $10,000 per year, according to CBS.

But is it the state's most unlucky bridge, or is there another one that's closer where even more trucks have met their demise?

Glenridge Road Bridge Hit Again

WNYT says that the Glenridge Road Bridge in Glenville was hit by an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon. WNYT says that the underpass ended up scrapping the top of the truck off "like a can opener."

One state Senator says the Glenridge Road bridge has been struck over 100 times, though the Glenville Town Supervisor says that recent implements have reduced the number of crashes over the past year.

In December 2022, a crash at the same bridge scattered rolls of toilet paper all over the road, and even up into the underside of the bridge. Police say the driver was from a company based out of Ontario, and was charged with failing to obey a traffic device and failing to obey a height restriction.

More Vehicles Hit this Bridge Over Any Other one in NY State

According to the Greenwich Time, the King Street bridge on the border of Rye Brook, NY and Greenwich, CT., where the Hutch becomes the Merritt Parkway, has been struck more times than any other bride in the state of New York. The Times said in 2019 that the bridge has been struck almost 150 times in just the past ten years.

Steps have been taken in recent years to put more warnings on the face of the King Street bridge, and more signs on I-287 to warn trucks from getting on the Hutchinson Parkway. However, according to data collected by the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority, vehicles struck bridges in New York state at least 344 times in 2021.