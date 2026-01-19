A heroic rescue you don't hear about everyday... involving a trooper, an owl and the highway.

A New York State trooper is being praised for a heroic rescue straight out a fairytale. According to New York State Police, Sunday, January 18, NYS trooper Christopher Gibbs was patrolling I-81 in Oswego County, when he spotted a young barred owl that "was struck by a vehicle and left injured on the median shoulder of Interstate 81, just feet from active traffic lanes."

Police said, Trooper Gibbs safely removed the owl from danger and then brought it to a local bird sanctuary, where wildlife experts are now providing care. The sanctuary is reportedly "well known for its rehabilitation work and is currently caring for several birds of prey, including eagles."

"Another reminder that protecting life sometimes means looking out for those who cannot help themselves," State Police wrote in the Facebook Post.

Barred Owls in New York

Barred Owls are described by the NYSDEC as a large, dark-eyed, gray-brown woodland owl- barred across the chest and streaked lengthwise on the belly. These fluffy fliers prefer densely forested areas for breeding and feed mainly on mammals and birds. These owls can be known to wander during fall and winter, but usually nest in old hawk, crow or squirrel nests.