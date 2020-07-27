A restaurant chain that offers "modern American Cuisine in a trendy upscale casual atmosphere" is opening up another location in the Hudson Valley. Here's a sneak peek.

110 Grill which has locations in New York, New Hampshire and Massachusetts is opening up a new restaurant in Poughkeepsie.

"110 Grill is where contemporary dining and innovative cuisine meet. Here we are passionate about pure flavor, quality ingredients, and the cultivation of an inviting atmosphere that can play perfect host to an intimate dinner, a family celebration, or a cocktail with friends during the game. Our private dining rooms are perfect for bridal showers, company dinners, meetings, functions, and much more!

Our menu features modern American cuisine with an emphasis on flavor and diversity. We are strongly committed to allergy awareness, and most of our menu items can be easily modified to fit any allergy needs. In addition, we feature separate Gluten Free menus," the restaurant wrote on Facebook about the eatery.

The Poughkeepsie location will be at the Poughkeepsie Galleria at the former Melting Pot location. A spokesperson for the Poughkeepsie Galleria told Hudson Valley Post the restaurant will be opening in August.

On Saturday, 110 Grill Poughkeepsie announced on Facebook, following a great orientation with new staff members, the restaurant is ready to open on Thursday, Aug. 6.

"110 Grill's comfortable, but yet upscale-casual atmosphere, complete with open kitchens, large horseshoe-shaped bars and outdoor patios with fire pits, creates the ideal dining environment for any occasion. Whether you are looking to enjoy a nice glass of Cabernet and a ribeye with business colleagues dressed in suits, grab a burger and a beer at the bar in shorts and a T-shirt, or sip sangria with friends by a roaring fire pit on a summer evening, you will fit right in," 110 Grill wrote on its website.

Below is a sneak peek of the Poughkeepsie 110 Grill:

110 Grill also has a location in Middletown at the Galleria at Crystal Run.