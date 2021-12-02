In what appears to be a surprise to many in the Hudson Valley, an extremely popular Poughkeepsie waterfront restaurant is currently being advertised as on the market by a local real estate company.

'Just Listed - 1 N Water Street, Poughkeepsie. Offered at $5,000,000' was part of a Facebook post on Tuesday November 30th by an agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices regarding the River Station Restaurant in Poughkeepsie.

Locals know the River Station as the oldest family owned restaurant and catering business in Poughkeepsie. Their convenient location near the Poughkeepsie Train Station has been a Hudson Valley favorite for more than 40 years.

Reactions to the facebook post had people tagging their friends with notes of concern, and many surprised to hear the news of the building, and restaurant, being on the market.

The listing went on to describe the sale as:

An 'exceptional turn key Poughkeepsie waterfront restaurant and property...the 4870 square foot restaurant offers 2 levels of indoor dining, an extensive outdoor dining deck, two bars, massive windows overlooking the beautiful water front and two private parking lots with 50 off street parking spots. Another fantastic opportunity for this property would be the potential for a redevelopment...

Known for their seafood offerings, The River Station also offers a range of catering options for in-house parties, gatherings and banquets as well. They also have the option of online ordering straight from their website.

The owners of The River Station just recently opened up another eatery, their 'sister restaurant' in Poughquag called The Station Grille, which just launched this past October. Marketed as 'your new favorite local restaurant for dining and take out, The Station Grille where great food and friends meet" offers live music on both Friday and Saturday nights.

Outreach to both the realtor and The River Station for comment about the listing has not been returned yet, but we will update with more information as it becomes available.

