It is part of my routine in the morning to check in on the news from the night before. I grab a coffee and plop myself down each day in front of CBS Mornings from 7 to 7:30 AM. I am so glad I didn't miss today's broadcast if I had I would have missed finding out about an amazing Kingston, New York Restaurant.

It is no surprise that the New York and even national news will find a story in the Hudson Valley area. Just about every network has someone who works for them but calls a town in the Hudson Valley Home. During the pandemic, we learn just how many of them live here as they all check in from their living rooms and backyards.

Top Taste Restaurant in Kingsotn New York Featured on CBS's The Dish

That way it comes as no surprise that Vlad Duthiers would find his way to the Hudson Valley to spotlight a restaurant for the CBS News Feature The Dish, Vlad has actually put the spotlight on a Hudson Valley restaurant before which also happens to be in Kingston. Back in 2021, Vlad Stopped at the Stockade Tavern in Kingston New York to talk Egg Nog. Today however he was focused on something savory and delicious.

Top Taste Restaurant at 448 Hasbrouck Avenue is known around Kingston as the place to get mouth-watering Jamaican Food. Husband and Wife Team Albert (Sammy) and Melinda have been cooking up Jamaican deliciousness for years and have also both been nominated for a James Beard Award for Best Chef.

According to the interview with CBS both the chefs are cooking family recipes which in turn has the community coming back time after time. One person interviewed for the CBS piece says he goes there because it tastes like home.

You never know what excellence you will find tucked away on a street in the Hudson Valley. Luckily thanks to CBS, The Dish, and Vlad we now all know that if we are looking for award-worthy Jamaican food we don't have to go any farther than Top Taste Restaurant in Kingston.

Top Taste Restaurant in Kingston, New York on CBS Morning's The Dish

