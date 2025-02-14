New Chick-fil-A Coming to Kingston, NY Area

Chick-fil-A lovers are excited to hear about new location coming to the town of Ulster.

I don't get the fascination with Chick-fil-A honestly, but it seems that a large portion of the country have an obsession with the fast food restaurant. Some may say the same for my obsession with Arby's and the fact that the Hudson Valley only has one Arby's Restaurant.

Also See: Wny is there Only One Arby's in the Hudson Valley?

We reported back in October 2024 on the construction of the biggest Chick-fil-A in the northeast being built in Nanuet, NY (Rockland County) expected to open in the Spring/Summer of 2025.

About Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is an American fast food restaurant chain and the largest chain specializing in chicken sandwiches. Headquartered in College Park, Georgia, Chick-fil-A operates 3,164 restaurants across 48 states, as well as in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The company also has operations in Canada, and previously had restaurants in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

The restaurant has a breakfast menu and a lunch and dinner menu. The chain also provides catering services. Chick-fil-A calls its specialty the "original chicken sandwich". It is a piece of deep-fried breaded boneless chicken breast served on a toasted bun with two slices of dill pickle, or with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. The chain has been continuing to open Hudson Valley locations in recent years, with a second one planned for Ulster County.

New Chick-fil-A Planned For Ulster County

Add another Ulster County location to Chick-fil-A plans (a location currently exists at the Plattekill Service Area on the NYS Thruway). And a new one is in the works for the former Red Lobster restaurant in Kingston.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the Town of Ulster Town Clerk Facebook page, Chick-fil-A made an application to the planning board at a February 11th planning board meeting for redevelopment of the former Red Lobster at Route 9W and Miron Lane in the town of Ulster . No construction timeline has been set according to the posting.

Get our free mobile app

At the February 11 monthly planning board meeting, Chick-fil-A made application to our planning board for redevelopment of the former Red Lobster restaurant at the corner of Route 9W and Miron Lane in the town of Ulster. ￼￼ No construction timeline has been set.

How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields