36 Of The Hudson Valley’s Top Ice Cream Shops
To say that the Hudson Valley is passionate about their ice cream shops, well, that would be an understatement.
Earlier this week I came across an article that said the best ice cream shop was in New York City and while I'm sure it's a perfectly good ice cream option, I thought it probably has nothing on what we can offer in the HV.
So I asked our amazing listeners to give us their favorite place to stop for the creamiest, most delicious ice cream in our neighborhoods. We had hundreds of comments come in through Facebook and our mobile app.
I promised I would share the results so, here they are. The following are some great Hudson Valley ice cream shops that you should check out. Supporting local businesses and having a delicious snack? It doesn't get much better than that.
Bellvale Creamery- Warwick
Holy Cow- Red Hook
Jolly Cow- Kingston
Boices -Kingston
Love Bites- Monroe
Icescream's-Elizaville
Lissy's Dough and Dairy- Poughkeepsie
Twin Cone- Bloomingburg
Nana's Ice Cream & Grill- Hyde Park
Cherries Ice Cream Bar & Grill- Stone Ridge
Ron's-Beacon
Joe's Dairy Bar- Hopewell Junction
MaryJanes-Middlehope
Fudgies-Amenia
The Original Mickey's Igloo- Kingston
Zoe's- LaGrangeville
Frosty Freeze- Walden
Barthel's Creamery- Ellenville
Tantillo's Farm- Gardiner
Weir's- Salisbury Mills
Blueberry Moountain- Middletown
Moo Moo's Creamery- Cold Spring
Twistee Cone- New Paltz
East fishkill Provisions- Fishkill
Barton Orchards- Poughquag
Lakeside Licks- Highland
Brendees Ice Cream- Pleasant Valley
Riverside Creamery- Port Jervis
Chester Ice Cream-Chester
Frozen Rainbow- Port Ewen
Frozen Caboose- Highland
Hometown Ice Cream- Pine Bush
Thorndale's- Pine Bush
Clancy's Diner- Barryville
Dairy Delight- Florida
Kelly's Creamery- Dover Plains
Now the only question is, are you getting soft served or a scoop?
Let us know where you end up for ice cream this summer!