36 Of The Hudson Valley’s Top Ice Cream Shops

To say that the Hudson Valley is passionate about their ice cream shops, well, that would be an understatement.

Earlier this week I came across an article that said the best ice cream shop was in New York City and while I'm sure it's a perfectly good ice cream option, I thought it probably has nothing on what we can offer in the HV.

So I asked our amazing listeners to give us their favorite place to stop for the creamiest, most delicious ice cream in our neighborhoods. We had hundreds of comments come in through Facebook and our mobile app.

I promised I would share the results so, here they are. The following are some great Hudson Valley ice cream shops that you should check out. Supporting local businesses and having a delicious snack? It doesn't get much better than that.

Bellvale Creamery- Warwick

Holy Cow- Red Hook

Jolly Cow- Kingston

Boices -Kingston

Love Bites- Monroe

Icescream's-Elizaville

Lissy's Dough and Dairy- Poughkeepsie

Twin Cone- Bloomingburg

Nana's Ice Cream & Grill- Hyde Park

Cherries Ice Cream Bar & Grill- Stone Ridge

Ron's-Beacon

Joe's Dairy Bar- Hopewell Junction

MaryJanes-Middlehope

Fudgies-Amenia

The Original Mickey's Igloo- Kingston

Zoe's- LaGrangeville

Frosty Freeze- Walden

Barthel's Creamery- Ellenville

Tantillo's Farm- Gardiner

Weir's- Salisbury Mills

Blueberry Moountain- Middletown

Moo Moo's Creamery- Cold Spring

Twistee Cone- New Paltz

East fishkill Provisions- Fishkill

Barton Orchards- Poughquag

Lakeside Licks- Highland

Brendees Ice Cream- Pleasant Valley

Riverside Creamery- Port Jervis

Chester Ice Cream-Chester

Frozen Rainbow- Port Ewen

Frozen Caboose- Highland

Hometown Ice Cream- Pine Bush

Thorndale's- Pine Bush

Clancy's Diner- Barryville

Dairy Delight- Florida

Kelly's Creamery- Dover Plains

Now the only question is, are you getting soft served or a scoop?

Let us know where you end up for ice cream this summer!