A grocery store listed among the top 5 in the nation is planning to open its first location in Poughkeepsie, New York.

You know a store is popular if it has an army of customers that not only love shopping there but also devote entire TikTok channels to it. Social media continues to buzz about the store where you can find everything from frozen lobsters to wine advent calendars.

Viral Grocery Store Planned in Poughkeepsie

The Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board will meet on Thursday evening to review plans to convert a portion of the Mid Hudson Center on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie into a grocery store.

The plaza across from Marist University on Route 9 already has popular stores and restaurants, including McDonald's, Applebees, Home Depot and Ocean State Job Lot. The supermarket would use a portion of Ocean State Job Lot's footprint, thereby shrinking the size of its store by 20,000 square feet.

Top 5 Grocery Store in America

According to the Town of Poughkeepsie, the store being planned for the Mid Hudson Center is Aldi. With nearby locations in Wappingers Falls, Kingston, Middletown and Newburgh, the popular grocery store has yet to make a foothold in the Poughkeepsie area. The store was recently ranked as the fifth most popular supermarket brand in America.

Here in the Hudson Valley, Aldi has quietly turned into one of the most talked-about grocery stores. Loyal customers swear by the store's off-brand products that some claim taste even better than name brands.

Aldi's customers say they shop at the store not only for its affordability, but it's special “Aldi Finds.” Unique items like peanut-butter-cup hummus, holiday-themed snacks and their viral croissant buns have turned the store into a treasure hunt for customers who love to share their finds on social media.

If approved, it's unclear how long construction would take. But once open, the Poughkeepsie Aldi is sure to quickly become a spot for Marist students as well as locals.