50-Year Company Changes Hands in Poughkeepsie; New Owner Named

After nearly 50 years in business, a long-time Poughkeepsie business that has served restaurants, little league teams, fire departments and even WPDH has officially been sold.

A 50-Year Poughkeepsie Business Marks a New Beginning

Millman’s T-Shirt Factory was more than just a screen printer. For a lot of local businesses and organizations, the shop at 12 Fowler Avenue was their main marketing plan. Whether it was hats to hand out at a grand opening, t-shirts for a charity event or uniforms, Millman's was there to help design and create some of the most iconic logos in the Hudson Valley.

The company was founded in 1978 by Sandy and Ellin Millman, who began printing shirts after receiving a screen printing machine from a client at their wallpaper and paint store. Now run by their son, Stuart, the company has maintained strong relationships with clients that have lasted for decades.

One of those clients has been 101.5 WPDH. Millman’s was the official T-shirt supplier for 101.5 WPDH for years, producing some of the most recognizable station shirts listeners still talk about today.

Now, Stuart is retiring and he has personally hand-picked another local company to take over the business.

T-Shirt Empire Transitions Ownership

Joker Ink of Beacon, headed by Will McGuire, has officially taken over Millman's T-Shirt Factory.

According to McGuire, Stuart wanted to ensure his customers would continue to receive the same level of quality and service they were used to. He didn’t feel anyone else in the area could deliver the same consistency Millman's has throughout the years, the two worked out a deal for McGuire to continue the Poughkeepsie store's legacy.

As part of the sale, Joker Ink received all of Millman’s customer artwork and order details. That means schools, teams and businesses can keep ordering without missing a beat.

This includes some of the most classic WPDH T-shirts ever made. With the station celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, some of those vintage designs will be making a comeback.

What Customers Should Expect

Right now, Joker Ink operates out of 18 W Main Street in Beacon, but McGuire says they are working on a new space between Beacon and Poughkeepsie.

Under Joker Ink, former Millman’s customers will now have access to expanded services, including professional embroidery, promotional products, full-color digital printing, large-format signage, business cards and full branded marketing materials.

Production capacity and turnaround times are also expected to improve, helping serve schools, businesses and athletic programs across Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties.

While Millman's T-Shirt Factory is saying goodbye, it appears that the company's legacy is in good hands as Joker Ink continues to expand its offerings throughout the Hudson Valley.

