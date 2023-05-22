Top 1015 Rock Songs of All Time Returns After Over a Decade

The annual rock n roll tradition is returning this Memorial Day Weekend!

It's back! The WPDH Top 1015 Rock Songs of All Time.

It's been a long time since we've brought you the WPDH Top 1015 Countdown. A tradition for decades, often over Labor Day weekend, we've decided to ditch the Memorial Day 500 Countdown this year, and bring you the Memorial Day 1015.

WPDH Top 1015 Memorial Day Countdown History

I always remember tuning in for the WPDH Top 1015 Countdown, and you'd always get to hear some lost gems that you hadn't heard in so long. You could always rely on hearing Poughkeepsie-based band Batteries Not Included - "Poughkeepsie City of Sin" kicking off the countdown at number 1015 and number 1 being Led Zeppelin- "Stairway to Heaven."

What Will be Number 1?

A lot of times with the countdowns each year, people seem to think that the number 1 song is definitely going to be Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" when in fact that hasn't always been the number 1 song on the countdown. In previous years, the number 1 spot has been held by Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Freebird" and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" among others, so it will be interesting to see what will number 1 upon the countdown's return.

Tune in all Memorial Day Weekend Long and into next week starting this Friday, May 26th for the Memorial Day 1015 sponsored by Jet Set Tiki Bar on the Newburgh waterfront.