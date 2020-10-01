Tonight is the First of Two Full Moons this Month

We are kicking off the spookiest time of the year in the Hudson Valley with the first of two full moons this month, while Mars happens to be in retrograde until Friday November 13th 2020, as they say "enough said". Well actually there is lots to say about tonight's Blood Moon.

According to Wicca Teachings a Facebook group that I follow tonight's moon gets it name from the past. Back in the day this time between now and Halloween was when farming communities would slaughter cows to preserve the meat for the winter. It goes on to say that people would use the light from the moon to go hunting for the meat they preserved with salt to eat throughout the colder months. So for that reason the Blood Moon is also known as the Hunter's Moon. Other names for tonight's full moon are The Shedding Moon and the Falling Leaf Moon.

If you follow the stars and planets like I do you have probably already heard that Mars being in retrograde is already playing with our emotions. Unfortunately, this moon will do the same. Happy one minute, frustrated the next is what this moon brings with it but just remember it only lasts as long as the Full moon so do what you can to destress and stay calm.

Wicca Teachings states that "If you have been feeling stuck in a situation or that everything has been standing still lately, get ready because this Full Moon will be bringing with it a rapid change. Tonight's Full Moon is in the fire sign of Aries pushing us into a new direction. The universe is giving us so many gifts and chances right now, don't be afraid to take them and to dream of bigger and better things. Look at what may be holding you back and get rid of it. The Aries Full Moon is about new starts, getting rid of the old and bringing in the new." (Read the full post below.)

Later this month we will get to experience a very rare Blue Moon which lots of folks have been talking about. It is rare because it falls on Samhain also known as Halloween and that won't happen again until October 31, 2039.