Damn the Torpedoes (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute) are set for 3 nights at Daryl's House Club.

Tom Petty was an American treasure. Tom Petty had much success throughout his career selling over 80 million records worldwide. He was inducted with the Heartbreakers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. I got to see Tom Petty many times over the years including shows at the Beacon Theater in NYC, Madison Square Garden, and at Mountain Jam 2017 (Hunter Mountain, NY). Always a great rock show. He is so missed by many including me.

3 Nights of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

I was excited to see back around the holidays that a great Tom Petty tribute band would be coming to the area for three nights in January 2023. Damn the Torpedoes is the ultimate tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, having mesmerized audiences since 2007, playing an extensive Tom Petty catalog live while sounding, acting and looking as closely as possible to the real thing.

The band performs hits, deep cuts and live versions, engaging the audience with an authentic reproduction of a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert experience like no other.

Damn the Torpedoes are playing three nights this coming weekend: Friday, January 6 through Sunday, January 8. Friday and Saturday the shows start at 8pm, and Sunday the show starts at 7pm.

Tickets are still available for all three shows and you can get more info at the Daryl's House Club official website. Get out and enjoy a show at this beautiful Hudson Valley music venue and restaurant.

