A video has surfaced after a Hudson Valley woman was accused of assaulting a group of senior citizens peacefully protesting.

Annette Strehle, a 52-year old Pawling resident, can clearly be seen in a physical altercation with members of the group, all reportedly over the age of 70. According to the protesters, Strehle stopped her car and began yelling at them because they were holding signs critical of ICE.

chrissy1575 via Reddit chrissy1575 via Reddit loading...

In video footage taken by a bystander and posted to Reddit, you can see Strehle push one of the women before grabbing her phone and throwing it into the woods. The protester can be seen falling to the ground as Strehle continues to yell at her.

Immediately afterwards, Strehle approaches another one of the protesters, an elderly woman in a red coat and clearly pushes her to the ground. During the incident, the woman's glasses were destroyed. It appears that Strehle stomps on something before storming off after the senior citizen hits the ground.

Members of the group can be heard pleading for someone to call the police as the alleged attacker leaves the scene.

The video appears to back up claims made in the group's earlier account of the incident.

chrissy1575 via Reddit chrissy1575 via Reddit loading...

Pawling Woman Arrested After Altercation With Protesters

After identifying the woman from her license plate, police tracked down Strehle and placed her under arrest. Court documents show that she is being charged with two counts of Criminal Mischief with Intent to Damage Property. It's unclear if more charges will be brought after the graphic video depicts actions that could be considered as assault.

In the United States, citizens have a constitutional right to peaceful protest. Any attempt to use violence or intimidation to stop someone from stating their point of view, especially a defenseless group of senior citizens, goes against the very ideals our country was founded on.