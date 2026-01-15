Mysterious Hudson Valley Lottery Player Claims $5 Million Prize

Someone in the Hudson Valley just became a millionaire, and nobody knows who they are.

The newest winner is the latest in an unusually large number of big winners that have claimed jackpots over the past month. In fact, this marks the fifth seven-digit prize to be handed out in just a few weeks here in the Hudson Valley.

Mystery Surrounds $5 Winner in Hudson Valley

The New York Lottery says a $5 million scratch-off prize has been claimed in Dutchess County, but the winner is staying completely out of the spotlight. Instead of a name, the claim was filed by the Bluestone Living Trust of Pawling, making this mysterious person the region’s newest millionaire.

The winning ticket came from Pawling Beer & Soda on Route 22. The prize came from the Bonus 100X scratch off game, which is designed to pay out $250,000 a year for twenty years. After required withholdings, the trust will receive annual payments of $162,756.

While most lottery winners are photographed holding oversized checks, some opt to forgo the photograph to protect their identity. In October, a $1 million winner did just that. For those who also wish to keep their name private, New York law allows winners to claim prizes through a legal entity like a trust or limited liability company.

Why Claim a Lottery Jackpot Anonymously?

Financial and legal experts often recommend this route for large prizes. Staying anonymous can help shield winners from scams, lawsuits, and sudden requests from people they have not heard from in years. A trust can also help manage long-term payouts, estate planning, and tax considerations, especially when the prize is structured to be paid out over time.

Even with the mystery intact, the impact of the Lottery still ripples through the community. Scratch off sales continue to generate billions statewide, with more than $54 million in Lottery Aid flowing back to Dutchess County schools during the last fiscal year.

As for the person behind the Bluestone Living Trust, they will likely keep enjoying life quietly. Somewhere in Pawling, someone scratched the right ticket, made a careful decision, and proved that sometimes the smartest lottery move is staying completely out of view.

