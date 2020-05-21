‘Today’ Show Broadcasts From Hudson Valley Drive-In Theater

The Hudson Valley received national attention this week thanks to the opening of a local drive-in movie theater.

"Today" anchor Harry Smith went on location in the Hudson Valley to film a segment about the comeback of drive-in movie theaters. The story is a part of his "Mr. Smith Goes To..." series, where the newsman travels the country filing human interest reports.

This week Smith visited the Four Brothers Drive-in Movie Theater in Amenia. While discussing the resurgence of drive-in theaters during the COVID-19 crisis, several local families were interviewed, as well as theater owners, Paul and John Stephanopoulos.

The brothers said they popped a bottle of champagne when they realized that they would finally be able to reopen. When asked about how they were handling the restroom situation during a time of social distancing, the Stephanopoulos brothers joked that they suggested everyone hold it in.

In actuality, the restroom situation was well under control, thanks to the dedication of Faviola Fernandez. The long-time employee was highlighted in the piece, explaining how she keeps the bathrooms sparkling clean by sanitizing after every use.

The Jordan family was shown eating pizza in the back of their car, discussing the challenges of raising children and helping them keep up with their studies from home. The family said that the night out was something they desperately needed. Similar sentiments were heard from other Hudson Valley residents who were interviewed for the "Today" segment.

This weekend, more local theaters are opening up around the Hudson Valley, including the Hyde Park and Overlook drive-ins. A full list of the seven local drive-in theaters and their reopening schedules are available on our website.

