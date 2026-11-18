Small Plane Crash in Columbia County Leaves One Dead

A small plane crash in Columbia County Wednesday afternoon has left one person dead.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched shortly after noon to an aircraft crash on Schroeder Road in the town of Claverack. The crash happened around 12:16 p.m. in the Mellenville area.

The aircraft came down in an orchard, and witnesses and first responders reported that the plane was fully engulfed in flames following the crash.

The sole person aboard the aircraft was killed. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity, pending notification of family members.

No other injuries have been reported.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Federal Aviation Administration as the investigation continues. Officials have not released a cause of the crash or details about what may have happened immediately before the aircraft went down.

More information is expected as investigators work to determine what led to the crash.