One of the Hudson Valley's fastest-growing coffee chains is preparing to expand again.

Ready Coffee, which started with a single drive-thru location in Wappingers Falls just seven years ago, has submitted plans to build another coffee shop. If approved, it would become the company's sixth Hudson Valley location.

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Ready Coffee Continues Hudson Valley Expansion

Ready Coffee first opened in February 2019 on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, introducing a different kind of coffee experience to the Hudson Valley.

Instead of a traditional coffee shop where customers sit inside, Ready Coffee focused on getting people their drinks as quickly as possible through a drive-thru window. Employees often take orders from customers waiting in line, allowing drinks to be prepared before drivers reach the window.

The concept proved popular enough to fuel a steady expansion throughout the region.

The company currently operates Hudson Valley locations in Wappingers Falls, Hyde Park, LaGrange, Newburgh and Middletown.

Its newest location opened on Route 211 in Middletown on November 6, making the proposed Route 300 shop its sixth in the region.

Ready Coffee has also expanded beyond the Hudson Valley, with several locations now operating on Long Island.

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Ready Coffee Plans New Hudson Valley Location

According to documents filed with the Town of Newburgh Planning Board, Ready Coffee is seeking approval to construct a new 697-square-foot drive-thru coffee shop at 1422 Route 300. It would be the coffee company's second Newburgh location.

The property currently contains a smoke shop, which would be demolished to make room for the new building.

The proposed coffee shop would sit on approximately one-third of an acre, with vehicle access from Route 300 and the former Newburgh Cinema access road.

The project has already received several zoning variances, but still requires Planning Board approval for its site plan, architectural design and special-use permit. A public hearing on the proposal was scheduled for November 5.

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When Will New Ready Coffee Open in Newburgh?

The proposed Route 300 location would join Ready Coffee's existing Newburgh shop at 61 North Plank Road, giving Orange County customers another option for the company's specialty coffees, teas, energy drinks and smoothies.

While the new location has cleared some zoning hurdles, the project has not yet received confirmed final Planning Board approval.

No construction schedule or anticipated opening date has been announced.