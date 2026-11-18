Santa Is Coming Back to the Poughkeepsie Galleria

It’s officially time to start making those Christmas lists, because Santa Claus is coming back to the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

Santa will return to the Poughkeepsie Galleria on Friday, November 20, setting up his holiday headquarters in Center Court. He’ll be there through Christmas Eve, December 24, giving Hudson Valley families plenty of opportunities to stop by, take a photo and deliver those all-important Christmas wishes.

The Galleria says reservations are strongly encouraged, although walk-up visits will be available throughout the day as space allows. Families can reserve a time in advance to help avoid the wait.

Santa will generally be available during mall hours, with expanded hours as Christmas gets closer. He will be taking a break on Thanksgiving Day, when the Galleria is closed.

There are also some special Santa events planned this year.

Pet parents get their own Santa nights on Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 8, from 4 to 7 p.m., giving you a chance to get that holiday photo with your four-legged family member.

And on Sunday, December 6, the Galleria will host a Santa Cares sensory-friendly experience from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The event is designed to give people of all ages and abilities an opportunity to enjoy the Santa experience in a more comfortable, inclusive environment.

Santa's arrival is one of the first big signs that the Hudson Valley holiday season is officially underway. And if you haven't started thinking about Christmas shopping yet, well... Santa may have just given you a deadline.

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For reservations, Santa's hours and photo package information, families can check the Poughkeepsie Galleria's holiday event page.