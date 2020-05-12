7 Hudson Valley Drive-In Theaters Announce Reopening Dates

Hudson Valley drive-in movie theater owners wasted no time announcing their opening dates after Governor Cuomo announced they could start operating this month.

During his daily press conference on Monday, Cuomo announced that drive-in theaters would be able to operate starting on May 15. Since the coronavirus shutdown, local theaters have been delaying the start of the movie viewing season, hoping that they would eventually be allowed to invite guests.

The first theater to jump on the chance to open was Fair Oaks Drive-In, located in Middletown. The theater has announced that they will open Memorial Day Weekend with a double feature of The Bad News Bears and Sonic The Hedgehog.

Soon after, the Warwick Drive-In announced to their customers that they would begin their season this Friday, May 15. The drive-in will be making special precautions, including only allowing half the amount of cars in so customers can park far enough apart and the development of a new app for touchless ordering of food. They currently have three double-features scheduled including Bad Boys For Life with The Invisible Man; Bloodshot with Jumanji: The Next Level; and Trolls World Tour with Sonic The Hedgehog.

Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia has announced on their website that they will open on Friday, May 15 to "get our sanity back." The drive-in theater will be playing Trolls World Tour and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

The Greenville Drive-In theater acknowledged the Governor's announcement but said that they will not be opening as of yet.

We are still working on 'Best Practice Procedures' to keep our guests and our staff safe. These procedures are dependent on delayed supplies and detailed official guidance. When we have what we need on hand, we will *gently* re-open to the public.

The theater did say that they will still be hosting local graduations as previously planned.

The Hyde Park Drive-In on Route 9 announced early Tuesday that they will open on May 22. No movie schedule has been posted yet, but customers are being told to check the website for further information on showtimes and social distancing procedures.

The Overlook Drive-In in Poughkeepsie made a similar announcement on Tuesday morning but did not give a definitive date. Their Facebook page simply said that they would be "opening soon." No further information on an exact date or scheduled movies has been given.

Last season the Hi-Way Drive-in in Coxsackie announced that they were putting the theater up for sale. As of last year, they planned to open up again for the 2020 season. Currently, there is no information if and when that may happen, although a posting on their Facebook page from March 20 indicated that they were awaiting the governor's approval to kick off their 69th season.

