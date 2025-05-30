Thruway Traffic Stop Ends in Drug Arrest in Ulster County
Members of the New York State Police were once again successfully earlier this week, when Troopers managed to take into custody a pair of suspected drug dealers following a traffic stop that took place on the Thruway, in the town of New Paltz.
New Paltz Thruway Drug Bust
The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 when at approximately 6:08pm, members of the New York State Police Troop F Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) observed a 2013 Volvo traveling northbound on the Thruway in violation of New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.
Troopers would conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, which the driver of the vehicle complied with and began their investigation. The investigation started with identifying the vehicles occupants, starting with the driver identified as 36-year old Jorge L. Leyva, of the Bronx, NY. The passenger was identified as 35-year old, Alexandra M. Rocheleau, of Richmond, Vermont.
The investigation progressed and led to Rocheleau being searched, where Troopers found over 260 grams of cocaine. Troopers also found a bag containing cocaine residue inside the vehicle.
The according to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the illegal narcotics were seized and then both Rocheleau and Leyva were placed under arrest and taken into custody.
Charges and Arraignment
Both Rocheleau and Leyva are now facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, and following their arraignment in New Paltz Town Court, both were remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.
Rocheleau is facing the charges of...
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree (Narcotic Drug), a Class A-I felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (Intent to Sell), a Class B felony
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, Class A misdemeanors
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 2nd degree, an unclassified misdemeanor
- Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations
Leyva in comparrison has been charged with...
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree (Narcotic Drug), a Class A-I felony
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (Intent to Sell), a Class B felony
- Facilitating Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, an infraction
No further information is available at this time, however both individuals are scheduled to appear in court again at a later date and time.
