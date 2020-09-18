This Week’s Rock News: Jimi Hendrix Doc and Album Due in Nov.

The weekend is here, and this week we have pretty good news about some very cool upcoming releases. Including a new documentary and live album from Jimi Hendrix, who sadly died 50 years ago today (Sept. 18) For more details, click on this week’s rock news below.

There are also some very cool releases coming out from Stevie Nicks including a concert movie that will be screening in October. For dates and more details, check out this week’s rock news below.

Also on this week’s rock news, a new album from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and a super deluxe anniversary album from U2. Great new releases for everyone this week. All you have to do is click on the rock news link below.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Thanks for listening and have a great weekend.