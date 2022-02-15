Did you ever have the craving for a fresh-baked cookie, but you were too lazy to go get some or to bake them yourself? What if I told you that there is now a business in the Hudson Valley that will deliver freshly baked, still warm cookies right to your door? Yes, it’s for real. And it’s a dessert lover’s dream come true.

The Midnight Munchie Company

The Midnight Munchie Company will take your order, bake your cookies, and deliver them right to your house. While they’re still warm. I never thought I’d see the day, but here we are. And you’ve got to check out the cookies. Red Velvet and White Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Oatmeal Raisin. And it’s not just cookies. Midnight Munchies also has delectable brownies, churros, and scuffins. From what I can tell, a scuffin is a scone/muffin creation that looks absolutely delicious. They also offer gluten-free options, and you can even buy the raw cookie dough if you want to bake them at home.

Right now, The Midnight Munchie Company delivers to the City and Town of Poughkeepsie, LaGrange, and Pleasant Valley, but they say there are exceptions to the rule. And you can place orders until 1 AM. It's hard to believe that something this heavenly and convenient actually exists, but it does and I couldn’t be happier. Let's face it, in a college town like Poughkeepsie this is genius.

For more information about the Midnight Munchie Company, including cookie selection, pictures of how to order, and frequently asked questions, visit the Midnight Munchie Company website.

