This Montclair home has a jaw-dropping view of the NYC skyline

There are plenty of people who have moved out of New York City throughout the COVID-19 pandemic searching for more space and a break from the city. But a lot of those people want to still be within commuting distance to New York.

That’s why some North Jersey towns have become so inundated with New York ex-pats. For those who are looking for a way to escape and still haven’t found it, this home is perfect because it will afford you the views without the noise and traffic.

In my opinion, you can drop the most magnificent home anywhere but if you can’t find beautiful views out the windows, the home is far less valuable. That’s why this home in Montclair is really something to see.

181 Highland Avenue in Montclair is a gorgeous updated contemporary home with every single amenity you need. but still commuting distance away from New York City.

For $1,050,000, it has uninterrupted views of the NYC skyline (midtown and downtown), soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling glass and an open floor plan. There are huge walls of glass and enormous windows everywhere so late virtually pours in, set on a half acre of grassy property.

The first floor features a bright, updated kitchen, stunning contemporary master bedroom with en suite bath, and a huge great room with a full wall of sliding glass doors to the deck. And that is where you can experience the highlight of the home: The view of the valley and the NYC skyline.

The lower level has two more bedrooms plus a large family room, with a wood-burning fireplace, which can be converted into the fourth bedroom.

From there you can walkout to the property. Also on the lower level you’ll find an updated bull bath and laundry/utility room. Lots of “new” New Jerseyans miss the New York City skyline.

Here’s a place you can still have it. See the full listing here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.