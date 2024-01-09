This is the Cheapest House For Sale in Sullivan County, NY

Houses are very hard to get in the Hudson Valley, but this could be the perfect place for an eager buyer.

We've all heard from someone how expensive homes are in the Hudson Valley and how it's very difficult to get one. Someone recently told me that it took them almost 3 years to purchase a house here and they had to eventually settle on something they weren't really found of just to be able to purchase something.

Sad, but it does seem to be happening more frequently here.

I was looking online the other day and a pretty cheap home popped up...like really cheap. According to realtor.com, this home is the cheapest home that's for sale in Sullivan County, NY. Let me start by saying this...it will take the right person and someone who is not afraid of a challenge to really be a candidate for it.

What town is the cheapest home for sale in Sullivan County located in?

Again...there needs to be the right buyer for the property. The home is being sold as is and is need of some major renovations.

Side note: it is a cottage that is located in a small community. It had 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and may need a new septic system. All doable things for the right buyer and person who will really care for the spot. The spot is a seasonal location, so it would be best for a snow bird who split their time between here and somewhere warm.

The spot is located at 34 E Cherry Trl in Bethel and the current listing price is $64,900. Think you have what it takes to do your own Flip or Flop to this spot? Click here for more details and find out more information.

Do you know more cheaper homes and properties in Sullivan County or other spots in the Hudson Valley?

