This Floating Tent Allows You To Go Camping On Water

Camping season is nearly upon us, and I found a new and unique way you can go camping this summer.

The majority of us here in the Evansville area either love going camping or have gone camping in the past. We have a lot of great campgrounds in the area from Scales Lake, Lincoln State Park, New Harmony, and Lake Rudolph. However, if you are looking to spice up your next camping experience, I found one way you can do it that you may have never thought about before.

Introducing The Floating Tent

This is literally a water bed! Not just any water bed though. The Shoal Tent, as it's called, is a raft with a tent topper that gives you a one-of-a-kind camping experience where you sleep on the water. According to their website:

There are no tent poles, the tent structure is completely inflatable, and when inflated it stands up to high winds without a problem. The raft body has three air chambers, two in the lower tube, one in the structure; these tubes inflate to 2.5 PSI. The floor is a 6" thick drop stitched high-pressure floor (similar to a paddleboard) that doubles as your air mattress. The floor inflates to 10 PSI. D-Rings on the tent body sides allow for easy anchor attachment.

Wanna Sleep On A Floating Water Bed?

Are you already thinking about all of the places you can take this floating tent in the Evansville area? A couple of places that pop up in my mind include Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area and Patoka Lake. A few other places in the area that would be great to take this floating tent to are Scales Lake, Lincoln State Park, and Lynnville Park. However, I don't know how you would get away with camping on the lake, You might want to contact each campground to see what or if they would charge you for this unique camping trip.

Heck, even if you didn't want to take a camping trip, you can even take it out on a pond, lake, or creek and spend the day floating. According to the website, the tent topper sides all attach and detach, so you can float along the water, soak in the scenery, and relax under the shade.

Smithfly Smithfly loading...

Oh, and all of you duck hunters out there, you can camp out on the lake the night before you go hunting and hunt straight from your tent with their camo floating tent!

Smithfly Smithfly loading...

All of that being said, you probably want to know how much the Shoal Tent will cost you. You can order the tent online for $ 1,999.00. If you're interested, you can learn more about the Shoal Tent by clicking here.

