Throughout the Hudson Valley, there is so much to see on a daily basis. Have you ever been driving somewhere and spotted something out of the ordinary?

While on one of my adventures, I saw a mysterious-looking vehicle and had to get up close to see what it was about. I was shocked to find out that it appeared to be a sauna on wheels. Could a dream of mine come true?

I was automatically intrigued. This was something that I never knew even existed. As I said before, we are in the Hudson Valley and anything is possible. In 2021, Flo Rida, Post Malone and a few other celebrities were spotted in our area. This is a friendly reminder to always keep your eyes peeled open for all possibilities.

Relax on Wheels is a traveling sauna rental.

They are open 24 hours a day and located in Monroe. This sauna allows for anyone to vacation wherever they want. Think about all the places you could enjoy a sauna on your own time.

We all say that we will take more time for ourselves to get a massage, a facial, and do more self-care. However, life happens and sometimes we don't always schedule the time to treat ourselves.

Whether this includes a girls weekend, a honeymoon, staycation, or even a camping trip, it is perfect for all ages. This could also work for a bachelor party, guys weekend in the woods, or for a retreat.

Take a look at their pictures here.

To get a quote or contact Relax on Wheels, click here.

Relax on Wheels

45 1st Ave, Monroe NY 10950

Would you ever rent this sauna on wheels? Where would you enjoy it the most? Share with us below.

