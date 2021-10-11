This Beacon, NY Pumpkin Festival Will Make You Say “Good Grief”

A few good things have happened because of COVID. Wait, before you start tossing things at the screen, here are two things. The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown will be back on TV this year and there are more great Fall festivals that we can all enjoy this October.

Here is another excuse to get out and enjoy yourself and "Get Your Pumpkin On!" in the quaint Village of Beacon, NY (also known as Brooklyn Hudson Valley).

On October 17, from 12 PM to 5 PM, the Beacon Sloop Club is holding their annual (and Large) Pumpkin Festival at the Riverfront Park. This is the park that is right near the Beacon Metro North Train Station. This festival is also one of the few in the Hudson Valley that has free admission.

What makes a Pumpkin Festival "Extra" and not "Basic?"

Well, that's easy, it's all about the Pumpkins. At this festival there will be pumpkins, in all shapes and sizes, along with pumpkin related foods and crafts. All of the monies raised from this festival will go to benefit the Beacon Sloop Club, a non-profit organization.

Other places that you might want to check out while you are in Beacon?

Glazed Over Donuts. Because, um, donuts?

2 Way Brewing Company, if you like craft beer

Tito Santana Taqueria, Taco's with a fresh vibe

Beacon Bread Company, the smell alone will draw you in

Hudson Valley Food Hall, is open with many different types of food available.

Beacon Pantry, if you are looking for some great cheeses and unique food items to bring home.

Denning's Point Distillery

To be honest, just start walking up the hill from the train station and you will find so many places to shop, walk and eat at in this booming town, which is anything but basic.

