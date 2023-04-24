Every New Yorker Knows: 6 Things We Need-to-Know About Batteries

There are so many different types of batteries that everyone uses on a daily basis now. It used to be you only needed D-batteries for flashlights and radios, AA batteries for toys, AAA batteries for remote controls, and then the square or rectangle batteries for smoke detectors.

Now, just about every item that you own, needs to be plugged in and charged at some point in its life. Every item will tell you what it needs you to do, plug it in or swap out the batteries, but here is more information about batteries. What's a lithium battery? Can you keep them in the freezer, what's an e-bike?

Photo by Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash Photo by Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash loading...

The best place according to the battery manufacturers is just in a cool dark place. According to your grandmother, the best place to store the batteries, might have been the freezer. The battery companies say that you don't need to do that. Did your grandmother keep them in the freezer?

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash loading...

Where can you get rid of your household batteries? This might surprise you, but if they are not rechargeable, then they will need to just get tossed in the trash. The trash at your house. If they can be recharged, then there is a list of places that you can recycle them, click here.

Photo by Tyler Lastovich on Unsplash Photo by Tyler Lastovich on Unsplash loading...

A lithium battery is one that needs to be recharged on a regular basis. You might find one of these in a cell phone or in a laptop computer. These are the types of batteries that if they get too hot, they can catch on fire!

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Roberto Sorin on Unsplash Photo by Roberto Sorin on Unsplash loading...

No, lithium batteries do not get tossed in the trash. These batteries, go under the 'if you can recharge it, then you need to recycle them.' Where can you recycle these lithium batteries, click here for sites.

Photo by Frederik Lipfert on Unsplash Photo by Frederik Lipfert on Unsplash loading...

Every smart New Yorker knows that their phone is everything. It has your passwords, your phone numbers, all of your apps, and in some cases even your "wallet" with your banking info. So, what can you do to make your cellphone battery last longer? One thing? Don't let your apps constantly refresh in the background, that is the #1 way to save battery life, for more ways, click here.

What about the batteries that are on an e-bike? How are they different than other batteries?

Photo by Gotrax on Unsplash Photo by Gotrax on Unsplash loading...

The batteries that are on an e-bike are the rechargeable kind, lithium based. They have been recently linked to fires because the batteries can overheat and start a fire. Does that happen to all e-bike batteries? No, but it is something to be cautious about. For more tips on e-bikes and info on them, click here.

Is this the largest battery ever? You decide! 😲

Wait! You Are Not Supposed to Recycle This Things? Who Knew? While many people already know that recycling is good for the environment, they may actually be putting the wrong things in their recycling bins. Here are 12 items that most people think are recycled, but are usually just discarded into the trash at the transfer station.