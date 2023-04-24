Every New Yorker Knows: 6 Things We Need-to-Know About Batteries
There are so many different types of batteries that everyone uses on a daily basis now. It used to be you only needed D-batteries for flashlights and radios, AA batteries for toys, AAA batteries for remote controls, and then the square or rectangle batteries for smoke detectors.
Now, just about every item that you own, needs to be plugged in and charged at some point in its life. Every item will tell you what it needs you to do, plug it in or swap out the batteries, but here is more information about batteries. What's a lithium battery? Can you keep them in the freezer, what's an e-bike?
Where is the best place to store batteries? The AA, AAA, the D, the C, etc.?
The best place according to the battery manufacturers is just in a cool dark place. According to your grandmother, the best place to store the batteries, might have been the freezer. The battery companies say that you don't need to do that. Did your grandmother keep them in the freezer?
Where is the best place to get rid of household batteries?
Where can you get rid of your household batteries? This might surprise you, but if they are not rechargeable, then they will need to just get tossed in the trash. The trash at your house. If they can be recharged, then there is a list of places that you can recycle them, click here.
What is a lithium battery? What's the big deal?
A lithium battery is one that needs to be recharged on a regular basis. You might find one of these in a cell phone or in a laptop computer. These are the types of batteries that if they get too hot, they can catch on fire!
Since lithium batteries can catch on fire, do those go in the trash? NO!
No, lithium batteries do not get tossed in the trash. These batteries, go under the 'if you can recharge it, then you need to recycle them.' Where can you recycle these lithium batteries, click here for sites.
Your cellphone battery not holding a charge? What can you do?
Every smart New Yorker knows that their phone is everything. It has your passwords, your phone numbers, all of your apps, and in some cases even your "wallet" with your banking info. So, what can you do to make your cellphone battery last longer? One thing? Don't let your apps constantly refresh in the background, that is the #1 way to save battery life, for more ways, click here.
What about the batteries that are on an e-bike? How are they different than other batteries?
The batteries that are on an e-bike are the rechargeable kind, lithium based. They have been recently linked to fires because the batteries can overheat and start a fire. Does that happen to all e-bike batteries? No, but it is something to be cautious about. For more tips on e-bikes and info on them, click here.