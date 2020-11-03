These Apartments Might Have The Best View In The Hudson Valley

This unique property has one of a kind Hudson River views you likely won't find anywhere else in the Hudson Valley. The Ulster County property actually has three homes on site. The four-bedroom, four-bath main home overlooks the river while the remaining homes all sit on the banks of a private pond.

Located in the Town of Milton, the property is on the market for $1.1 million. Considering all this 5.4-acre property includes and the way real estate prices have been going in the area, this one shouldn't last long on the market. Highlights of this listing include an in-ground pool, hot tub, fire pit, gazebo and a huge patio area for entertaining.

More information on the real estate listing can be found via Win Morrison Realty.