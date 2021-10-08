The WPDH Vet Who Rocks for August

An Afghanistan vet who now helps his fellow vets in need is this month's WPDH Vet Who Rocks.

Sophia Vario sent us a nomination for Michael Perrillo, explaining that she believes he's a vet who rocks. Vario believes that "Mikey" deserves recognition due to his great achievements in the military from his Good Conduct Medal to keeping his brothers safe when deployed to Afghanistan.

Michael Perrillo

Aside from his contributions to the military, Vario says that Michael "literally rocks" due to his ability to play both guitar and piano. Michael is also a member of the VFW Post 161 in Port Jervis where he helps out with laying pavers for a veterans memorial in Sparrowbush NY. this Vet Who Rocks also participates in the color guard for Veterans Day and Memorial Day and attends VFW meetings to find ways to contribute to Port Jervis school district.

Michael is described as a family man who is always helping his stepfather and mother around the house and asking to help with dinner. He even picks up his grandfather every Wednesday for dinner and dessert at the house. Michael helps his sister with paperwork due to her being a self-made tattoo artist currently working at No Mans Land in Middletown.

Michael Perrillo

Michael has kept in contact with his Army brothers after leaving the service honorably. He plans camping trips with his army friends, family and looks for way to help out any veteran in need. Mikey really rocks, and we're proud to recognize him this month.

As a WPDH Vet Who Rocks, Michael will receive $500 and is in the running for $10,000 that will be handed out to a Hudson Valley veteran on Veteran's Day. The Vets Who Rock program is proudly funded by our partners; Tompkins-Mahopac Bank, MHA of Dutchess County and Unity Ambulette.