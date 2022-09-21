The Whisky, Bourbon, and BBQ Gathering Takes Place This Weekend! Enter To Win Tickets

The Second Annual Whisky, Bourbon, and BBQ fundraiser is taking place on September 24th at the VFW Post 170 in Poughkeepsie! This fundraiser is to help support our Local Veterans!

Starting at 1:00 pm, there will be free tastings provided by locally owned and Veteran owned distilleries, as well as an all-you-can-eat BBQ! There will also be a live music performance by The Brokedown and Rebuilt Band!

All money raised at this event goes straight to helping support our local Veterans! Tickets are available to purchase now, but we're giving YOU a chance to win a pair of tickets to this amazing event. All you have to do is fill out your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner!