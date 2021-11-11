Newburgh Native Jennipher Looney has a lot of accomplishments to be proud of. She’s a veteran who served aboard the USS Nimitz as a culinary specialist. She is known throughout the Hudson Valley for her delicious cupcakes. And now she can add something else to that list of accomplishments.

Jennipher, along with her partner Mary Cheuvront have opened a brand new business in New Windsor, and I have a feeling it’s going to be very popular. Jennipher and Mary have opened The Shack Cafe in the Windsor Mall at 357 Old Forge Hill Road in New Windsor. The Shack Cafe is open for breakfast and lunch 7:30AM - 3PM daily except on Tuesdays.

Their menu features things like chicken and waffles, homemade quiche, wraps and sandwiches, salads, omelets, bakery items, and even a mac and grilled cheese sandwich. And those awesome cupcakes that Jennipher is famous for. Want a peek? Check out the photos.

The Shack Cafe Opens in New Windsor, and It Looks Amazing Some of the Delicious Items at The Shack Cafe

Wishing Jennipher and Mary the very best in their new business venture. And if you happen to be in New Windsor, why not stop in and show them some love? I guarantee you’ll be deliciously rewarded.

