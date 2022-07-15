The Sanderson Sisters Will Rise From The Dead at Barton Orchards This October

Sistas! It is time. Time for the Sanderson sister to finally make their way to the Hudson Valley.

If you haven't heard the news, Hocus Pocus 2 has finally announced a release date and a trailer. Fans of the famous Disney witches were thrilled when Disney + announced Hocus Pocus 2 will be available for streaming on Friday, September 30th. Take a look at the trailer:

As a Hocus Pocus fangirl, the sequel looks phenomenal! I can't wait to see it, hopefully, they play it in theaters too for old time's sake. Anyway, I digress.

Winnifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson will not only be terrorizing Salem, Massachusetts this fall. They'll also be rising from the dead at Barton Orchards in Poughquag...sort of.

Barton Orchards has announced Hocus Pocus LIVE! coming to the orchard on October 29th, just in time for Halloween. According to the event page post, Hocus Pocus Live will feature "New England's #1 Winifred Look-a-like as seen in Disney's Hocus Pocus 2."

While more details haven't been announced yet about Hocus Pocus LIVE, it looks as though it's a celebrity impersonation drag parody show with no affiliation to Disney. With that being said, a showing of the original Hocus Pocus will follow the Halloween fun.

It kind of sounds like the most perfect Hudson Valley Halloween weekend. Pumpkins, apples, cider donuts, Hocus Pocus and chilly weather.

Stay tuned to Barton Orchards' website for ticket information and details and while you're there, you can plan out all your fun fall activities. Don't miss Barton's Boos and Brews Festival and the Jack O'Lantern Jubilee for 2022.

