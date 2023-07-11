The Latest LEGO Might Get Me to LEGOLAND, New York

Growing up I think every kid has a chance to encounter LEGOs unfortunately for me it was mostly stepping on them. It wasn't until I was about 6 or 7 that I really appreciated how fun LEGOS could be.

The LEGOS of my childhood are nothing compared to what LEGO is nowadays. When I was playing with LEGOs they were all blocks that made square and rectangular objects. Now you can build the Death Star from Star Wars, The Disney Castle, and even a LEGO Purse. But none of those LEGO items are the reason I am ready to buy a LEGO set again.

Hocus Pocus and The Sanderson Sisters are Now LEGOs

Hocus Pocus Lego Hocus Pocus Lego.com loading...

I never thought I would want to build a LEGO set as an adult. I really haven't even thought about going to LEGOLAND in Goshen, New York. But that may have all changed now that I have discovered the Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sister's Cottage LEGO set.

Designed with adults in mind this latest offering from LEGO comes complete with the Sanderson's Sister house, all three Sanderson Sisters plus the graveyard gate Bix the Cat and the kids. It totals 2316 pieces and retails for about $230. That seems to be the going price for the cool adult LEGO sets these days.

Hocus Pocus Lego.com Hocus Pocus Lego.com loading...

One thing you should know before you run out to buy it is that it appears to be sold out at the moment. LEGO made a limited edition run before they put it on sale last week (July 4, 2023) since then it has been out of stock off and on. I you are planning to buy this for the Hocus Pocus Fan in your life I would grab one up soon before it vanishes like the Sanderson Sister.

Disney's Hocus Pocus Now Available in LEGOs in New York

I am now thinking a trip to LEGOLAND in Goshen, New York around Halloween might be fun. I don't have any idea if there are plans for the LEGO Sanderson Sisters to make a cameo in the Hudson Valley but if it were going to happen I would say LEGOLAND New York is the place to be.

