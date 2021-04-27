I have always loved castles. Midevil knights and kings and queens have always fascinated me. Like a lot of people, I loved "Game of Thrones"...well up until the final season. HBO just announced that the "Game of Thrones" prequel is officially filming now and it will focus on the House of Dragons"

Well, if the HBO producers are looking for an extra castle or two New York has plenty for some reason. I bet I've written stories about six or seven castles over the last two years and this is one of my all-time favorites.

On the outside, it's a 100% medieval castle and then on the inside, it still has some of the charms of an old-world castle, but still modern enough that you don't have to live like Ned Stark.

Here's the listing for the $675,000 castle in Putnam Valley, NY.

Check Out This New York Castle Right Out Of 'Game of Thrones'