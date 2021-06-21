The New Bistro in Newburgh That Everybody’s Talking About

Newburgh seems to be getting better and better each year. Where there once were empty buildings is now a thriving area for restaurants and other cool businesses. The Liberty Street area in the City of Newburgh has really grown over the past decade.

One of the newest additions to the City of Newburgh is Toasted Bistro at 45 Liberty Street. I kept hearing a buzz about Toasted, so I decided to check out their website. It’s my kind of place. Simple dishes made with simple, but high quality ingredients. I have a problem with restaurants that over-spice or over-herb their dishes. I prefer to taste the food. Toasted is all about simply delicious.

Looking at the Toasted menu, it’s mostly sandwiches and salads, and it looks like it’s got a really nice gazpacho. These look like some seriously delicious salads and sandwiches. If you’re a vegetarian, there are choices for you, as well. I’m definitely going to have to make a trip to Newburgh to check it out.

While I’m in my old hometown of Newburgh, there are a few other cool places in the area. The Wherehouse is a fun place pretty close to Toasted at 119 Liberty Street. Cream Boutique Clothing Store is at 101 Liberty Street, and Oliver and Chatfield at 42 Liberty Street. Not to mention the historic sites like Washington's Headquarters at 84 Liberty Street.

If you’re looking for a simple and delicious meal made with quality ingredients, check out Toasted in the City of Newburgh. For more information and to see the menu, visit the Toasted website.

