The Most Expensive House For Sale On Lake George [PHOTOS]

Credit: zillow.com

For a cool $15 million you could live the island life in this beautiful 23,000-square-foot home on Lake George.

Sometimes I like to just browse through Zillow's home listings and pretend I have an unlimited budget. If I did, the house at 114 Green Harbour Lane on 3.3 acres of heaven on a Lake George island would be at the top of my list.

With 14 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and 6 fireplaces, this Lake George paradise would have plenty of room for the whole family and then some. Let's go for a little tour and find out what $15 million gets ya in Lake George, shall we?

Filed Under: for sale, house, island, lake george, matty jeff, most expensive, New York, real estate, upstate, wgna
