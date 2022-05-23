The Latest UFO Sightings in the Hudson Valley

Last week was a crazy one if you're into unidentified flying objects. Top Government officials are reporting that over 400 UFO sightings have been reported in recent months.

ABC News writes:

Top Pentagon officials told a House panel on Tuesday that there are now close to 400 reports from military personnel of possible encounters with UFOs -- a significant increase from the 144 tracked in a major report released last year by the U.S. intelligence community.

Now, not everything is an alien inhabitant space saucer, sometimes the UFOs are just drones which are kind of a buzzkill if we're being honest. Navy Officials say the triangular objects that were spotted in a viral, leaked, video are just drones.

With all of that being said, I got to thinking about one of my favorite websites to occasionally scroll through. National UFO Reporting Center collects alleged UFO sightings from those who see them. Thankfully, they break them down by state.

So, I perused the New York UFO sighting page and found several Hudson Valley UFO sightings within the last few months.

Here's a list of the most recent sightings and a description of what was seen:

March 29th, Wappingers Falls:

Driving home when I noticed a blue glow moving slowly in the sky. Looked blue in color and seemed to glow. Moved slowly but made jerky movements up and down and side to side. I took a photo and a video with my iPhone 11. I zoomed in on the blue light and it seemed to rotate. Looked liked it had circles around the main blue circle. Lasted about 10 minutes before it just disappeared.

March 22nd, Napanoch:

Was driving when we saw a craft in the sky flying very low roughly 100-200 feet above the ground. It moved incredibly slowly over to a new construction site where they are clearing and levelling land. The craft then dead stopped and hovered for roughly 2 minutes, it then moved up and down over the construction sight in a linear pattern again no noise present. We then drove off and it processed to tail the car incredibly slowly for roughly 20seconds. It then WITHOUT turning took off I'm the opposite direction at incredible speeds. The craft appeared as a cross from a distance but once the craft was hovering above you could see it was almost diamond shape with some type of either tail or nose. It has blue red and piercing white strobing lights that were difficult to look at and did not resemble any type of aircraft lights we had ever seen before.

Orangeburgh, February 11th, 2022:

There were lights on the object, There was an aura or haze around the object.

While there have only been 3 sightings so far, there have been hundreds of UFO sightings across New York State. Have you ever seen a UFO? Where/when? What did you see? We would love to hear your story!

