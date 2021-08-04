The Hudson Valley’s Biggest Small Music Festival Is Back for 2021!

Everybody knows about the Woodstock Arts and Music Festival in 1969, but did you know that Woodstock is not the Hudson Valley’s only famous music festival? There is another one that takes place every August in Ulster County, and after a year off due to the pandemic, it’s back for 2021.

I’m talking about Mazzstock. Mazzstock is “3 more days of peace, love, and music”. Mazzstock was started back in 2008, and by 2019 had earned the unofficial title of New York’s Biggest Small Music Festival. Like so many other music festivals and other events, Mazzstock had to cancel the 2020 festival because of the global pandemic. But not this year.

Even though the festival is officially on, it’s going to be more of a stress free Mini-Mazzstock this year. But it’s still going to be a good one. You'll get 3 full days and nights of fun and music, and it's happening the weekend of Friday, Aug 20 - Sunday, Aug. 22 in Mazzstock Field at 35 Hampton Road in Marlboro.

The band line-up will be announced in the coming days, but you can get your tickets right now for what promises to be a rocking weekend. You can get tickets for 1, 2, or all 3 days, with or without camping. For all the ticket information and to purchase tickets click here.

Due to covid, this year’s Mazzstock Festival is going to be a bit different, and you’ll have to respect space and be cautious. To read all about this year’s Mazzstock, to get vendor info, or to make a donation, visit the Mazzstock 2021 website.

