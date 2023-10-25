Candlelight Taylor Swift Show Coming to Hudson Valley

A candlelight tribute to Taylor Swift is already selling out tickets ahead of its Hudson Valley dates.

If you were unable to catch Taylor Swift's Eras tour in person, you may be able to enjoy the next best thing as stripped-down versions of her songs will be performed in a unique setting.

A special candlelight concert has been announced for next month that will feature the music of Taylor Swift in an intimate setting performed by a string quartet. The show is already sold out in New York City and tickets are starting to sell fast for its Hudson Valley date.

The concert is part of a series of events that feature classical performers surrounded by thousands of candles. The show is described as a "live, multi-sensory musical experience". Similar concerts have been held at small venues in New York and other big cities.

The Taylor Swift tribute will feature a long list of songs including "Love Story", "Anti-Hero" and "Lover" performed by the Highline String Quartet. The classical group's candlelight concert performance was recently featured on CBS News.

The concert will take place at River Community Church (formerly Changepoint Church) on Mill Street in Poughkeepsie on Friday, November 17. There are two performances at 6pm and 8:30pm.

Tickets range from $27 to $42 each. Seating for the 6pm concert in Zone A, which has the best view, is already sold out. More information can be found on the event's website.

The Highline String Quartet will also be performing a holiday concert featuring music from "The Nutcracker" at River Community Church on December 1.

