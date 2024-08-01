Win Tickets to Deep Purple & Yes at Bethel Woods on Sept. 6th

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Deep Purple and Yes at Bethel Woods on September 6th. Tickets are on sale now, but you can enter to win free tickets below!

Deep Purple: Celebrating 50 Years of Smoke on the Water

There simply aren’t enough superlatives to properly acknowledge the contribution Deep Purple has made to rock music. Having sold more than 100 million albums and filled global arenas for decades, there’s little wonder that the respected British radio station Planet Rock named the group the '5th Most Influential Band Ever’. The band were also presented the ‘Legend Award’ at the 2008 World Music Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Deep Purple truly are ‘rock royalty’.

With a body of work spanning seven decades, Deep Purple has helped pioneer and define the hard rock genre while progressively moving into new areas, both keeping their sound fresh and attracting new fans to the legions who have remained loyal since the band’s inception. The celebrated MKII line up of Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Jon Lord and Ritchie Blackmore were responsible for creating many of the defining rock albums of the early 70’s, including Made In Japan, universally accepted as one of the most important and influential live albums of all time.

Known as one of the hardest working bands ever, Deep Purple has continued to release No.1 albums and tour globally since forming in 1968, with little rest. Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Don Airey and Simon McBride continued into a string of worldwide shows in 2023 with renewed vitality, continuing to push the boundaries of hard rock to audiences around the globe, proving that Deep Purple are very much here to stay.

Special Guest: Yes

Joining Deep Purple will be special guests Yes! Pioneers of progressive rock, Yes have achieved worldwide success with a history spanning 47 years and 21 studio albums. The band’s current line-up consists of singer Jon Davison, guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Jay Schellen, keyboardist Geoff Downes and bassist Billy Sherwood.

Yes alumni are Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Alan White, Rick Wakeman, Bill Bruford, Trevor Horn, Trevor Rabin, Tony Kaye, Peter Banks, Patrick Moraz, Benoit David, Oliver Wakeman, Igor Khoroshev and Tom Brislin. The band is known for its expansive songs, esoteric lyrics, elaborate album art and live stage sets.